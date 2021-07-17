Man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the leg during attack near to town centre nightclub.

The victim aged 21 was rushed to hospital after the attack near Chelmsford High Street and near in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, at about 11.10pm last night.

Police say his injuries were serious but not life threatening or life changing.

Officers believe the victim and his friends had been approached by a group of men while out for the evening in Chelmsford.

There was an argument and later in the evening the same group, including the suspect, approached them and the victim was assaulted.

The suspects were wearing ski masks.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are continuing to review CCTV and speak to witnesses. Anyone who was in the Springfield Road and High Street area between 8pm and 11.30pm is asked to contact Chelmsford CID quoting reference 42/140135/21.

“Contact us online at https://www.essex.police.uk where you can also use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Alternatively, you can call 101. Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org”