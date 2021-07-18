WITH the country's 'Freedom Day' occurring tomorrow, we will see widespread changes in the way we can go about our day to day lives.

Many of the current Government restrictions due to the pandemic will be lifted on Monday, July 19.

It means people will be able to do and experience thing they haven't been able to for more than a year.

But that isn't to say everything will go completely back to normal.

Therefore, you may be wondering just exactly what changes there will be tomorrow.

Firstly, many will be excited to hear there will no long be restrictions on how many people can meet, or where.

People will no longer be legally obligated to wear a face mask and there will also be a an end to the one metre or more social distancing rules.

However, it is understood it is “expect and recommend”, according to the Prime Minister, for that people continue to wear a mask in crowded and enclosed spaces, such as on public transport.

With restrictions on gatherings and social distancing easing, it means restrictions on events, businesses and venues can also be eased.

From tomorrow, nightclubs will be able to reopen with restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings scrapped.

However, the Government are recommending that businesses use “certification”, like an NHS Covid pass for full vaccinated individuals, for entry to venues, such as nightclubs, which are considered “high risk”.

But it will be the first time since March 2020 that nightclubs in Essex will open their doors again.

Pubs and restaurants will also no longer have to solely provide table-service and there will no longer be limited on guests at weddings and funerals.

Larger events such as concerts, theatres or sports matches will also no longer have limits.

Communal worship can also return to full capacity.

Restrictions on travel will also ease meaning the recommendation to avoid travelling to amber-listed countries will end.

People of all ages who have been fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine on their return from amber list countries.

When it comes to working from home, employees will be able to return to the office, but it is advised that employers do this gradually.

Limits on visitors to care homes will also be removed and, from August 16, most Covid restrictions in schools, including bubbles, will cease.