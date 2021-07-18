As the hot weather arrives in Essex this weekend you may be looking of ways to keep yourself and the kids cool.

Across the county there are a host of water parks to enjoy and allow you to cool off.

Here is a round-up of where you can go.

The Clacton Pavilion Water Park

The water park in Marine Parade East, Clacton, is preparing to accommodate as many as 90 children from Monday.

The full reopening of the island-themed facility will come on the same day as lockdown restrictions across the country come to an end for the first time in months.

Owner, Billy Peak said: "It’s a great way for kids to let their hair down and cool off at the same time during the hottest parts of the day."

Maldon Splash Park

Splash Park in Promenade Park closed during the first lockdown in March last year and has only this month reopened to the public.

A few changes have had to be made to make the attraction Covid compliant.

This includes an online booking systems, new queuing system and one way system and increased cleaning.

Aqua Park, Lakeside Shopping Centre

The water attraction has more than 30 inflatable obstacles that include giant slides, monkey bars, blast bags and balance beams.

It is suitable for children aged six and over.

It is open seven days a week until the end of August and on weekends in September.

Curve Wake Park, St Osyth

The fun inflatable obstacle course is on offer at the water sports park in St Osyth.

The state-of-the-art water-sports facility was opened in 2017 after a £250,000 investment, by Jake Moore.

The water-sports facility also caters for wakeboarding, paddle boarding, ringo rides and kayaking.

Aqua Park at Festival Leisure Park

The attraction in Basildon offers lots of inflatable obstacles for peopel to try their hand at.

The hour long sessions include briefings and a buoyancy aid.

It is suitable for children aged six and over.