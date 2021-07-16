A man from Chelmsford has died less than two weeks after he was involved in a crash.
The 35-year-old man was crossing the street in Ongar Road, Brentwood when he was hit by a blue Mini Cooper.
The man was rushed to hospital shortly after the incident on Saturday, July 3, but died while still undergoing treatment there yesterday.
A 27-year-old man from Brentwood was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
He was released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the moments leading up to the collision, or has any dashcam footage, and has yet to come forward is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.
You can also speak to an online operator at https://www.essex.police.uk between 7am-11pm or call 101.
Quote incident 1568 of July 3.
