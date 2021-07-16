POLICE are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing man with links to Essex.

Matthew Hall, 35, was last seen in his home town of Bishop's Stortford last Friday, at about 12.45pm.

He is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair.

He wears glasses which are broken and was last seen wearing a red hoody and dark trousers.

Matthew also has a black devil Manchester United tattoo on the inside of his right wrist.

He has links to Essex and Boston, Lincolnshire.

Detective Inspector Chris Ross, of the East Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Matthew’s welfare and are asking the public to assist us in tracing him by checking any outbuildings or garages they have, looking at their CCTV for sightings or by reporting any people sleeping rough who match his description.”

If you have seen Matthew since he went missing or have information on his whereabouts, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 323 of 10 July.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.