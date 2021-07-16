MORE than two-thirds of people in Chelmsford have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 97,207 people had received both jabs by July 11 – 67 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 94,735 were aged 25 and over – 73 per cent of the age group.

It means 2,472 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 126,930 people in Chelmsford have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 87 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Chelmsford.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Danbury & Bicknacre, with 77.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Rettendon & Runwell, 76.4 per cent

3) Great Leighs & the Walthams, 76.3 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Chelmsford, 46.7 per cent

2) Melbourne, 57.5 per cent

3) Waterhouse Lane & Admirals Park, 58.3 per cent

Across England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 28.1 million people aged 25 and over – 71 per cent of the age group.

In total, 38.3 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 84 per cent of people over 16.