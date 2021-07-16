A nightclub in Chelmsford is set to defy Government guidance and reopen without people needing vaccine passports.

Bar and Beyond in Moulsham Street is owned by REKOM UK.

Peter Marks, chief executive of REKOM UK, which owns 42 nightclubs, told the PA news agency he was “thrilled” to be able to reopen next Monday “at full capacity and without any requirement for a negative Covid test".

At the Downing Street press conference on Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged venues to use the vaccine passport scheme “as a matter of social responsibility”.

Mr Marks said requiring a negative test was "something we believe would create a barrier to both customer enjoyment and getting the industry back on its feet”.

Reopened nightclubs will operate as pubs are currently running, he added.

Mr Marks continued: “We’re able to open in this way because nightclubs in particular are among the best equipped venues in the hospitality sector, and indeed were even prior to the pandemic, for the exact safety measures that are required to reduce the spread of the virus.

“These include air ventilation systems in all our venues which change air every five minutes on average, sanitisation stations throughout all our clubs, increased frequency of cleaning schedules compared to before the pandemic, and highly trained staff and experienced door staff who are well-versed in crowd management protocols.

“Together, these measures mean that clubs are well placed to open and provide unforgettable nights out once again.”

Guidance published on the Government website following the press conference said if “sufficient measures are not taken to limit infection, the Government will consider mandating the NHS Covid Pass in certain venues at a later date”.

Nightclub firm REKOM UK also owns chains Pryzm, Atik, Eden and Fiction.