Four areas of Chelmsford are seeing Covid cases and infections rates at the same levels last seen at the beginning of the January national lockdown.

The latest data from Public Health England shows that the areas of Boreham & Little Baddow, Springfield North, Great Leighs & the Walthams and Great Baddow North & Easthave seen rates return to levels similar to the start of the year.

Of those, Great Leighs & the Walthams recorded the most cases (68) and also the worst infection rate (809 cases per 100,000), in the seven days to July 10.

In the latest data across the whole city 745 new cases per recorded.

This gives the area an infection rate of 417.6 cases per 100,000 people and is up from the rate of 218.1 from the week before.

Below we have detailed the four worst affected areas:

Great Leighs & the Walthams

The area recorded 68 new cases in the week-to July 10, which was an increase of 41 (151%).

This left it with an infection rate of 809.

This was more than the week-to January 16, when the area recorded 42 new cases. This left it with an infection rate of 499.7.

Boreham & Little Baddow

This area recorded 54 new cases in the week to July 10 with an infection rate of 582.6.

It was an increase of 20 cases on the seven days previously (58.8%).

Back in January the area recorded 33 cases in the week to January 16 with an infection rate of 356.

Great Baddow North & East

The area recorded 42 new cases in the seven days to July 10.

This was an increase of 22 cases (110%) from the week before and means the infection rate is 537.8.

This was higher than those recorded in mid January, when 37 new cases were recorded and the infection rate was 473.8.

Springfield North

Springfield North is the final area to see infection rates above those in January.

In the seven days to July 10 there were 40 new cases recorded with an infection rate of 437.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This was 20 more cases than the week before (100%).

In mid January the area had recorded 37 new cases and had an infection rate of 405.