MINDLESS bigots scrawled “disgraceful” graffiti on beach huts telling Polish people to “go home”.

The huts in Shoebury, and a dinghy moored along the seafront, were left covered in the shocking messages.

Runners discovered racist messages on Wednesday morning.

This is not the first xenophobic incident along the seafront, according to nearby businesses.

Peter Grubb, owner of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, said: “It’s mindless bigots making it unpleasant for everyone else.

“It happens every year, it’s been like it for the last three years.

“It’s often graffitied on the shelter near the cafe.

“When it happens on the shelter I make sure it’s taken down straight away. It’s written in black felt tip pen, so when taking it off you’ve got to be careful you don’t take the paint off the shelter.

“The council has a team for it but they always have so much to do.

“We get a lot of Polish people in the cafe, and they’re really lovely people, always so polite.”

In 2018, the same message was daubed on Shoebury beach huts.

Southend Council aims to remove any graffiti within a week of it being reported.

A 25-year-old resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s disgraceful, and pretty embarrassing.

“A few beach huts and a boat on the sand along the Uncle Tom’s cabin area have been vandalised with this same disgusting phrase.”

Ron Woodley, deputy leader of Southend Council, said: “There’s no place for these messages in Southend or anywhere in the country.

“I’m so sorry that people feel the need to write that vile rubbish.

“We are a multi-cultural society, and people need to get on with living and working with each other.”

Martin Terry, councillor in charge of public protection, said: “ The council has been made aware of racial abuse in the form of graffiti.

"We do not tolerate racism in any form and strive to ensure that it has no place in Southend.

"This type of hate crime offends me, it is totally unacceptable and disgusting.

“We will liaise with the owners of the defaced property to facilitate the graffiti removal as quickly as possible.

"Anyone with information on the incidents should contact Essex Police on 101.”

Essex Police were contacted for comment.