With Covid rules being relaxed on Monday and school summer holidays days awy many of us are looking forward to future plans.
Whether it is going on holiday or simply spending time with the family, parents and children can hopefully look forward to some time off not hindered by Covid.
School has been tougher as of late, so we're sure many will be looking forward to some time off school too pupils prepare for the summer holidays.
So whether you are making plans for this year or next these are the dates you need to know about.
Here is the comprehensive list of term dates, as supplied by Essex County Council.
- Summer holiday -Thursday 22 July 2021 -Tuesday 31 August 2021
- Autumn, term 1 - Wednesday 1 September 2021 - Friday 22 October 2021
- Autumn half term - Monday 25 October 2021 - Friday 29 October 2021
- Autumn, term 2 - Monday 1 November 2021 - Friday 17 December 2021
- Winter holiday (Christmas) - Monday 20 December 2021 - Monday 3 January 2022
- Spring, term 3 - Tuesday 4 January 2022 - Friday 11 February 2022
- Spring half term - Monday 14 February 2022 - Friday 18 February 2022
- Spring, term 4 - Monday 21 February 2022 - Friday 1 April 2022
- Spring holiday (Easter) - Monday 4 April 2022 - Monday 18 April 2022
- Summer, term 5 - Tuesday 19 April 2022 - Friday 27 May 2022
- May Day Bank Holiday - Monday 2 May 2022 - Monday 2 May 2022
- Summer half term - Monday 30 May 2022 - Friday 3 June 2022
- Summer, term 6 - Monday 6 June 2022 - Friday 22 July 2022
- Summer holiday - Monday 25 July 2022 - Wednesday 31 August 2022
Bank Holidays:
- Monday, August 30 2021 - Summer bank holiday
- Monday, December 27 2021 - Christmas Day (substitute day)
- Tuesday, December 28 2021 - Boxing Day (substitute day)
- Monday, January 3 2022 - New Year’s Day (substitute day)
- Friday, April 15 2022 - Good Friday
- Monday, April 18 2022 - Easter Monday
- Monday, May 2 2022 - Early May bank holiday
- Thursday June 3 2022 - Spring bank holiday
- Friday June 4 2022 - Platinum Jubilee bank holiday
- Monday August 29 2022 - Summer bank holiday
