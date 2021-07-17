Drivers are being warned by the DVLA that due to delays driving licence renewals could take up to 10 weeks.

The delays are building because of DVLA backlogs that have built up during the pandemic.

The DVLA has issued a warning to expect a wait of six to 10 weeks for a new driving licence.

And it could be longer if applicants have a medical condition that means contacting their GP.

Backlogs have built up because the DVLA has been hit by a series of short strikes over coronavirus safety measures.

To increase capacity, the DVLA rented another office building and extended the opening hours of its call centre. The agency is also encouraging as many people as possible to use apply or renew online.

Later this month MPs on Westminster’s transport committee will question DVLA officials over the delays.

It was reported last month that 800,000 letters are waiting to be opened at the DVLA’s Swansea offices with a further 60,000 arriving each day.

The Transport Committee said its session later this month follows concerns from motorists, trainee drivers and lorry drivers about long delays in receiving documents.

The DVLA has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union about Covid-related safety at its offices in Swansea, South Wales, which has led to a series of strikes.

The committee said the agency is apparently experiencing serious delays in processing paper-based applications for driving licences and other key documents.

The delays have created “significant adverse consequences” for people who submitted photo identification such as passports to support their applications, say MPs.

It will be the Committee’s second evidence session with the DVLA this year after chief executive Julie Lennard assured MPs that, on the whole, services are running “extremely well” and “not far below normal figures”.