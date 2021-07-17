AN Aldi worker from Chelmsford has celebrated 20 years working for the supermarket giant.

Lucy-Ann Carradice first joined Aldi's Chelmsford regional office in 2001.

Over the two decades since she has worked alongside a number of senior colleagues as a personal assistant, whilst also moving between departments to gain further experience.

Lucy-Ann has been praised for going beyond her normal duties and taking part in a range of fundraising activities, including collecting donations at a charity concert in London to raise money for Aldi's dedicated charity, the Teenage Cancer Trust.

She said: "I can’t believe it has been 20 years since I first joined Aldi.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and can easily say no two days are ever the same.

"It’s the variety as well as great colleagues that make my job really fun."

When asked about her favourite products at Aldi, Lucy-Ann said: “I absolutely love our Chocolate Oaty Biscuits – they make any cup of tea great!”

Graham Hetherington, regional managing director at Aldi UK, said: “Without the hard work and dedication of our colleagues we wouldn’t be able to provide customers with the unbeatable prices Aldi is known for.

“Colleagues like Lucy-Ann are the cornerstone of our business and I thank her for her continued dedication throughout the last 20 years.

He added: "Hopefully we will work together for many more years to come.”