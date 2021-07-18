As rules relax further next week and more nightlife venues are able to reopen we've had a look at the best on offer in and around Chelmsford.

All remaining legal restrictions will be lifted in England from July 19.

All legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors will be scrapped and all businesses will reopen, including nightclubs – for the first time since March 2020.

Here we took at a look at TripAdvisor to found the best nightlife spots in Chelmsford according to your reviews.

Be At One Chelmsford

The cocktail bar ranked in at number one based on your reviews.

One reviewer said: "Even though there were still Covid restrictions and we had to be seated, the bar felt like such a fun party place to be."

Another said: "Visited a few times after lock down, amazing environment and amazing cocktails. Service from friendly staff was good!"

The Ale House

This bar also ranks highly with customers and as its name suggests offers a range of ales.

One review said: "What a gem of a place. Every type of beer imaginable."

Hot Box Live, Viaduct Road

Hot Box is a live music venue and bar in the railway station's viaducts.

Reviewers describe the venue as "amazing".

One said: "Fantastic venue. A warm welcome on the door by the staff and a fantastic interior full of skater chic creates a fab atmosphere. Very reasonably priced bar. Great sound mix as well."

Popworld Chelmsford

One review said: "The venue looks amazing, great decor and such a great vibe. Everyone in this venue seems to really enjoy the night, no egos or dramas and the staff are great, very friendly and helpful!

"And as for the music, the DJ’s hit the nail on the head and create an amazing party atmosphere."

The Griffin Danbury

The Griffin has a restaurant, bar, garden and a function room.

One review said: "The staff couldn’t do enough to help, and the whole experience was first class. We will certainly return."

The Six Bells, Boreham

The pub and restaurant also wins rave reviews.

One said: "I called in the morning and spoke to a helpful friendly guy called Mark, who managed to allocate us a table at short notice. On arrival we was greeted by Cheerful Mark. The food and service was great, safe environment. Highly recommend and will return."