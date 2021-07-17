SCORES on the doors has reveals the latest food hygiene ratings for restaurants and takeaways - and these are some of the ratings for the last few weeks.

What do the numbers mean?

0 - urgent improvement necessary

1 - major improvements necessary

2 - improvements necessary

3 - business generally satisfactory

4 - business good on assessment

5 - business seen as very good

Each restaurant is also judged on three categories ‘food hygiene and safety’, ‘structural compliance’ and ‘confidence in management’. Each section is awarded a mark from ‘very good’ to ‘very bad’ and for ‘confidence in management’ from ‘high’ to ‘no confidence’.

Skewers Kebab And Grill, Baddow Road

The takeaway and restaurant was given a five rating.

Food Hygiene and Safety was found to be very good while structural compliance and confidence in management were rated good.

Dear Brothers Catering

The mobile caterer was awarded a five rating.

Food Hygiene and Safety and structural compliance was very good and confidence in management good.

Byron, Bond Street

The takeaway and restaurant was given a five rating.

Food Hygiene and Safety and structural compliance was found to be very good and confidence in management was rated high.

McDonalds, Eagle Way

The fast food restaurant was given a five rating.

Food Hygiene and Safety and structural compliance was found to be very good and confidence in management was rated high.

Just Burger

The mobile caterer was awarded a four rating.

Food Hygiene and Safety and structural compliance was found to be very good and there was some confidence in management.

KFC Springfield Services

The fast food restaurant was given a five rating.

Food Hygiene and Safety and structural compliance was found to be very good and confidence in management was rated high.