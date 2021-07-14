Moderna walk-in and pre-bookable Covid-19 vaccinations are available at pharmacies in Chelmsford.
Anyone over 18 years of age is able to walk-in or pre-book to receive their first or second dose of the Moderna jab from some pharmacies in Chelmsford.
You can just turn up on the day, or pre-book an appointment online using the National Booking Service or call 119.
Location: Tesco, Princes Road
Day/time:
- Wednesday 14 July
7am – 5pm
- Thursday 15 July
9am – 7pm
- Saturday 17 July
9am – 7pm
- Tuesday 20 July
9am – 7pm
- Wednesday 21 July
7am – 5pm
- Thursday 22 July
9am – 7pm
- Saturday 24 July
9am – 7pm
Location: Melbourne Pharmacy, 18 Melbourne Parade (Clinics are being held in the shop next door to the pharmacy)
Day/time:
- Monday to Friday 9.00am – 6.30pm
- Saturdays 9.00am – 12.30pm
You do not have to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to be vaccinated.
More information can be found online at www.essexcovidvaccine.nhs.uk
