Moderna walk-in and pre-bookable Covid-19 vaccinations are available at pharmacies in Chelmsford. 

Anyone over 18 years of age is able to walk-in or pre-book to receive their first or second dose of the Moderna jab from some pharmacies in Chelmsford.

You can just turn up on the day, or pre-book an appointment online using the National Booking Service or call 119.

Read more >> 675 Covid cases recorded in Chelmsford in past week - here's the worst hit areas

Location: Tesco, Princes Road

Day/time:

  • Wednesday 14 July

7am – 5pm

  • Thursday 15 July

9am – 7pm

  • Saturday 17 July

9am – 7pm

   

  • Tuesday 20 July

9am – 7pm

  • Wednesday 21 July

7am – 5pm

  • Thursday 22 July

9am – 7pm

  • Saturday 24 July

9am – 7pm

Location: Melbourne Pharmacy, 18 Melbourne Parade (Clinics are being held in the shop next door to the pharmacy)

Day/time:

  • Monday to Friday 9.00am – 6.30pm
  • Saturdays 9.00am – 12.30pm

You do not have to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to be vaccinated.

More information can be found online at www.essexcovidvaccine.nhs.uk