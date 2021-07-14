A teenage girl was chased by a man during a reported attempted abduction in Chelmsford.

The girl had been walking in Dove Lane at the time of the incident.

A man had got out of a vehicle, believed to be a red Ford Focus and began chasing her.

The girl was able to escape unharmed and get to a safe place.

Mobile phone footage of the incident, which happened around 6.40pm on Tuesday, July 6, has reportedly been sent to police.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the man involved and another man who was in the same vehicle.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time given or who has information on the incident should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“You can also call us on 101 and cite incident 1038 or Tuesday 6 July.”

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.