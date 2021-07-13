An Essex Police officer has been injured during a collision this afternoon.
Shortly before 12.30pm today, an officer attempted to stop a car in First Avenue, Harlow.
During the incident he was struck by a car. The vehicle then left the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The officer’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.
"He has been taken to hospital for treatment and is being supported by colleagues."
Police say a 26-year-old from Harlow has since been arrested.
He is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, assaulting an emergency worker, failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it is being urged to come forward.
Anyone with information should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively call 101 and cite incident 535 of today, July 13.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.
