A MAN has died following a crash on the A130.
Emergency services were called just after 10.20pm on Monday to the southbound carriageway just before Rettendon.
A Volkswagen Beetle had left the road and the driver, a man in his 60s from the Southend area, sadly died at the scene.
The road was closed whilst the scene was cleared and investigations took place.
It remained closed until the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Essex Fire Service sent three crews to the scene of the crash.
A spokesman said: "Crews from Rayleigh Weir, Chelmsford and Wickford were called by Essex Police to the Southend-bound carriageway, close to the Rettendon Turnpike junction, at 10.28pm.
"Crews worked with paramedics to remove a man from one of the vehicles and adminster first aid.
"They left him in the care of the Amulance Service at 11.07pm.
"Police have confirmed a man, aged 60, has sadly died following the collision."
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting incident number 1689 of 12 July.
You can email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk, speak to an online operator at https://www.essex.police.uk between 7am-11pm or call 101.
The road was fully re-opened around an hour ago.— Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) July 13, 2021
Did you see anything or were passing the area when this happened and have dashcam? (around 10.15pm last night) - pls call us on 101 or online, quoting incident Ep-20210712-1689. 13@essexhighways @essexlive @Essex_Travel https://t.co/nlvxBGGdIm
