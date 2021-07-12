POLICE say a man who failed to turn up to plans with his friends before the Euro 2020 final and was feared missing has been found.
The 26-year-old has been last in touch with a friend by text message at 6.30pm on Sunday and his car was found in High Ongar.
The man, from Great Leighs, was due to meet friends in Chelmsford but failed to arrive and police were concerned for his welfare.
In the early hours of this morning police confirmed he had been found.
A spokesman said: "Thank you to the public and media for sharing our appeals."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.