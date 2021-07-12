POLICE have appealed for help to find a man who failed to turn up to plans with his friends before the Euro 2020 final.
Ross Palmer, 26, was last in touch with a friend by text message at 6.30pm yesterday and his car was found in High Ongar earlier today.
Mr Palmer, from Great Leighs, was due to meet friends in Chelmsford last night but failed to arrive and police are now concerned for his welfare.
It is not known exactly what he was wearing, but he is likely to be wearing a white England football shirt and black trousers.
Anyone who has seen Mr Palmer is asked to contact Essex Police online at www.essex.police.uk or call 101.
