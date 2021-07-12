Police responded to 30 incidents linked to the final of the Euro 2020 across Essex last night.

It included disturbances in venues in Colchester, Southend, South Woodham Ferrers, Basildon and Leigh, both during and after the match.

The force said the majority of these were "minor in nature" and "thankfully none of the victims were seriously injured".

Essex Police had more than 80 officers supporting local policing teams last night and into the early hours of the morning.

Superintendent Nick Morris, who led the Euro 2020 Essex Police operation, said: “We had a large-scale operation in place last night to keep the Essex public safe as England took on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

“Across the whole county, we linked about 30 incidents to the match and it was a busy night for our officers. We had planned for that and were able to police the incidents reported to us appropriately.

“These last few weeks have been unforgettable for footballing reasons as we watched our team get to the final of a major championship for the first time in 55 years.

“Although we have had to deal with a number of incidents since the tournament began last month, the overwhelming majority of fans who watched the games either in the pub or at home have done so safely and responsibly and, for that, I thank them.

“In time, our attention will turn to the World Cup in 15 months’ time when we all hope to continue on the journey with Gareth Southgate’s team.”