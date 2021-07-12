A popular restaurant chain has announced it will be offering free tacos to celebrate England’s performance in the Euros.

Taco Bell UK has announced that they will be offering free tacos from all their 63 UK restaurants on Tuesday, July 13.

It has venues at the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Basildon, Lakeside in Grays, Head Street in Colchester and Moulsham Street in Chelmsofrd.

Bosses had hoped it would be a celebratory taco for England fans but – despite Italy taking the crown for Euro 2020 – people will still be able enjoy Taco Tuesdays with free food.

The promotion will be on throughout the day (while stock lasts) with crunchy tacos on offer for dine-on or take-away; no purchase is necessary but the offer excludes delivery.

General manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, Gino Casciani, said: “We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos!

“England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.”

Along with giving away thousands of tacos on Tuesday, Taco Bell will be encouraging fans to join in the online conversation on social media with the hashtag #iSeeATaco.

To find the opening times for your nearest Taco Bell, visit www.locations.tacobell.co.uk