Families across Essex will be able to enjoy trying out a maize maze.

Writtle Maize Maze opened to the public in July and is now taking bookings.

This year the theme is a rose and is a celebration of the emblem of England.

A spokesman said: "This year’s Maize theme is a Rose, a national emblem of England.

"Our Maze is a celebration of the rose with facts and a game incorporated within the maze to complete.

"There is also a mini maze for younger children to complete.

"Incorporated in the main maze is the rosebud maze, this is a smaller maze which is for the 5-6 year olds to complete on their own if they wish, it will be fenced off from the main maze preventing the little ones from getting lost but still allowing them to enjoy the maze experience."

The maze is at Sandy Brook Fields, Margaretting Road in Writtle.

It is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am with last entry at 4pm.

There is disabled access, a picnic area and refreshments available on site.

Admission starts from £7.

To find out more or to book tickets visit https://www.writtlemaizemaze.co.uk/.