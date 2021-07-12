Priti Patel says she is "disgusted" by the racial messages to England players on social media after last nights game.

England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy 3-2 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

England's Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka have all been targeted by racial abuse online after all three players missed penalties.

Witham MP Priti Patel called the abuse "disgusting".

In a tweet Ms Patel wrote: "I am disgusted that England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media.

"It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable."

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the abuse and said, "it will not be tolerated".

Boris Johnson also condemned the abuse, labelling it "appalling".

The Prime Minister tweeted: "This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.

"Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."