Police are investigating after hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of computers were stolen during a burglary in Chelmsford.

It was reported that a number of people had broken into the Tolva site in Montrose Road between 12.20am and 2.20am on Saturday (July 10).

They stole items including computer desktops, laptops, monitors and other computer equipment worth a six-figure sum.

One of the men has been described as white, wearing dark clothing, a black hat, and had his face covered.

Police enquiries into the break-in are ongoing and they are urging anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact the.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote the crime reference number: 42/134132/21.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."