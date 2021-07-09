An England super-fan has just covered the final inch of his house in England flags ahead of the final of the Euros - and he reckons the boys have it in the bag.

Paul Bibby, 55, has been covering his home in England flags since the start of the competition - and completed his decorations with one final flag ahead of Sunday’s final yesterday.

Carer Paul has strung up 22 individual St George's Crosses - plus dozens more on bunting - outside his semi-detached home in Chelmsford.

Fanatic Paul, who has also installed an inflatable mascot, predicted a 2-1 win for England on Sunday.

He said: "After the year we’ve had, I wanted to do something to put a smile on people's faces.

"I've been decorating my house for special occasions for the past ten years but I wanted this year to be special, so I've done even more than I would normally.

"I'd say it's been a success - you can't even see the front of the house for all the flags.

"I'm very patriotic and I like to stay positive, but I really do think it's coming home this year. Italy are a good team, but so are we.

"I'd say it'll be a good game too - I predict a score of 2-1 to us.

"I think it's our time so why not put up some decorations to celebrate?"

Paul lives with wife Linda Cummings, 58, and son Aaron Bibby, 33, and is well-known in his local area for his spectacular decorations.