A therapeutic youth programme is set to offer respite for parents in Chelmsford this summer.

As part of the scheme children will be provided with a free lunch and supported through creative wellbeing activities by one of Kids Inspire’s experienced therapists.

Children will also be given time to connect with nature in the outdoor playground space, which simultaneously can play an important role in maintaining wellbeing.

During lockdown, the programme went online, with volunteers delivering lunches and activities to the homes of the families who often attend Lunch Club.

With restrictions lifting, Lunch Club can now return to Hargrave House in Great Baddow, offering respite for parents.

Vicky Haylock, Head of Operations, said: “Lunch Club is important for lots of reasons, the social aspect, to encourage trying ‘new things’, for the healthy balanced lunch, and to give parents a break during the holidays.

"Sessions are facilitated by our specialist trauma-informed therapy team, and activities planned are all things we would do in group or one-to-one therapy.”

A Lunch Club parent said: “My son keeps saying how amazing Kids Inspire are and I must say we all agree.”

For more information about our Lunch Club please email zoewardrop@kidsinspire.org.uk or call 01245 348707.