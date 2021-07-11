Towns and villages across Essex have seen dozens of pubs close in recent years.

We've taken a look at some of the hostelries in the county which are up for sale.

So if you have ever fancied being behind the bar here is where you could realise your dream.

Cherry Tree, Little Oakley

The detached pub has views of North Sea and is on the market for £375,000.

It has a bar, pool room and restaurant.

The Golden Lion, Rochford

The pub is described as a 'period premises' and a 'hub of community life'.

The leashold is £149,950.

Nirala, Manningtree

The restaurant bar and inn can provided dining for around 100 covers.

It also has six bedrooms for renting.

The leasehold is a guide price of £150,000.

The Old Moot House Restaurant, Castle Hedingham

The Grade II Listed, 15th century village restaurant, tea room and cocktail bar is up for sale.

It is on the market for £424,950.

The property also offers accommodation and a courtyard.

The Bath House, Walton

The 20th century inn has come onto the market for the first time in 30 years.

It is on offer for £95,000 with a ten year 'free of tie' renewable lease.

New Bell, Harwich

The Harwich town pub is on the market as a freehold, with offers in region of £325,000.

The whole building has undergone a complete refurbishment since acquisition in 2015.

The Star and Garter, Chelmsford

The pub in Moulsham Street is on the market for £89,000.

Agent Guy Simmonds Business Transfers describes it as a "extremely rare" opportunity to procure an established business.

The White Hart, Saffron Walden

The restaurant offers a menu of traditional fish dishes and specials along with sides and deserts.

The leasehold is on the market for £59,995.