One new coronavirus death has been recorded at Mid and South Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 2,387 people had died in hospital at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Tuesday (July 6).

The new death is the first Covid fatality to be recorded at the trust - which runs Southend, Basildon and Broomfield hospitals - since June 9.

No other deaths had been recorded since then.

There were 33 new Covid deaths announced across the UK yesterday, while 32,000 new cases were recorded – the highest daily today since January.

The Government’s coronavirus website shows there has now been 128,301 deaths linked to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

A total of 10,518 of those deaths have been recorded in the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.