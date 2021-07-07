Police are hunting three people who are wanted by the courts in connection with drugs offences.

Officers are appealing to the public for help to find the trio.

Emma Kemp, 33, has links to Southend and is wanted in relation to an allegation of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

Tomas Jasmontas, who also uses the name Arturas Ivanovas, is wanted in relation to an allegation of producing cannabis in Eastwood, Southend.

The 22-year-old has links to Essex, Nottingham, and Suffolk.

Stephen Adams, 58, is wanted in relation to an allegation of being concerned in supplying cocaine and heroin in Southend.

He has links to Essex and Hailsham in east Sussex.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact police online at https://www.essex.police.uk, where you can also use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org