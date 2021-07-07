Drivers are facing delays this afternoon after a major road was closed due to a police incident.

The entry slip road at J8 for Stansted on the M11 Londonbound is closed due to the incident. 

All traffic is currently was ealier being held on the main carriage way but have now been released although there are still some delays. 

Londonbound delays are almost back to J9 and northbount to J7.