DURING the past few weeks a number of pupils and staff from schools in Essex have tested positive for Covid-19.

Headteachers have either sent home the infected individual and class bubble, and others have sent home entire year groups in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.

On Wednesday Essex County Council said more than 5,000 pupils were isolating and in Southend a further 2,183 pupils were self-isolating.

A spokesman said: "Approximately 5,674 school pupils are self-isolating in the ECC area, this figure also includes academies and colleges.”

Here is a roundup of all the cases we've seen at schools across the county.

Philip Morant School and College

Dozens of students were forced to self-isolate after three confirmed cases of Covid within one year group.

The school, in Rembrandt Way, Colchester, has confirmed three year ten students tested positive for coronavirus via PCR tests.

Over the past two weeks the school says it has had five students in year ten report positive test results from home lateral flow tests. Of these, three were confirmed by PCR lab tests.

Close contacts of these students have been forced to self-isolate, with about 130 teenagers understood to have been sent home from school.

Burrsville Infant Academy

The school, in Craigfield Avenue, Clacton, shut its doors last Friday after a “couple” of workers contracted Covid-19.

As a result, employees who may have been exposed to those who were Covid positive were instructed to self-isolate.

The school remained closed on Monday.

A spokesman for Burrsville Infant Academy, which is run by Reach2 Academy Trust, said the health of its school community remained its priority.

They said: “We can confirm we have had a couple of confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst our staff, with other members of staff also having to self-isolate."

Tendring Technology College

The schoool, which has campuses in both Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton, has recorded positive cases within its Year 7 and Year 8 bubbles.

As a result, all students in both year groups have been moved to home learning and will not return to school until July 16 at the earliest.

A letter seen by the Gazette, which has been sent to parents by Tendring Technology College’s executive headteacher David Lees, says: “We now have a number of staff and students with Covid-19, which has meant that we are moving Year 7 and Year 8 to our Virtual Learning Programme.

“This will give the year groups a circuit breaker to eradicate further spread of this variant."

Belfairs Academy

A total of 430 pupils are self-isolating after 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected.

The students, who attend Belfairs Academy, are self-isolating following the cases which are from across a number of year groups.

A spokesman from the Legra Academy Trust, which Belfairs Academy is a part of, said: "As soon as we are informed of any positive tests, our clearly-defined policies and procedures are put in place, taking into account national guidance and discussions with Public Health England."

King John School, Thundersley

A group of 32 pupils are self isolating after a year ten student tested positive for Covid-19.

The result was swiftly picked up at The King John School in Thundersley, thanks to their lateral flow testing system.

The positive case has meant that 32 year ten students are now self-isolating as direct contacts, while parents of all students who were identified to self-isolate have been informed.

One staff member also tested positive last Thursday, however there are no close contacts and no one is isolating as a result.

William de Ferrers School

Pupils in two different year groups were told to remain at home after positive Covid cases at a school.

William de Ferrers School, in South Woodham Ferrers, issued a statement to parents of pupils in years 9 and 12.

In a post on Facebook it said: "Year 9 & 12 to remain at home on Monday July 5.

"We have been informed over the weekend of positive cases in year 9 and 12."