Organisers have confirmed The Big Festival Weekend will take place in Chelmsford this year.

The announcement has been made after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined his plans to remove the remaining Covid restrictions on July 19.

A final decision will be announced on Monday.

The Big Festival Weekend will be head at Admirals Park across September 17 and 18.

A Sausage and Cider Festival will kick things off on the Friday and see a wide range of food and drinks on offer.

As well as ciders and beers, there will be gin and prosecco bars available, as well as soft drinks.

Tribute bands and live DJ acts will also be providing live music throughout the event.

On Saturday, Ibiza Orchestra Live will take centre stage at Admirals Park.

Phats & Small – best known for their international hit, Turn Around - will be performing some of their best hits.

For more Chelmsford news, visit our homepage or follow us on Facebook

There will also be a live performance by Ibiza classics 2021, featuring a full 26-piece orchestra.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for The Big Weekend Festival, said: “We are super excited to bring a huge weekend of live acts and DJ’s to Chelmsford Following the recent announcement made by the government, events are set to resume from July 19.

"Admirals Park will host a huge weekend of live music, great food and drink, and everyone is invited.

“It has been a very hard time for musicians and all in the events industry. We cannot wait to bring something of this scale to Chelmsford.

“We also hope this event can bring a much-needed boost to the economy and the local area.”

You can buy tickets NOW at www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/chelmsford and www.ibizaorchestralive.co.uk/chelmsford.