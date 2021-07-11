Nearly 800 violent or sexual offences were reported in Chelmsford in May - making it the most reported crime that month.

The force released information about every single incident reported around the city in May, including where they were called to, what they were called about, and the result of the investigation (if there is one).

We have turned these stats into an interactive map showing where each crime took place during that month, street by street, and the outcome.

This map shows where every crime was reported as happening in May 2021.

According to the most recent police.uk data from Essex Police there were a total of 1,960 crimes reported in Chelmsford during May 2021.

Of these 417 were anti social behaviour crimes and 799 violent or sexual offences.

There were also 178 public order offences, 37 vehicle crimes, 74 drug offences and 42 burglary offences.

Police also had 149 incidents of criminal damage or arson.

This graph shows a breakdown of each crime by number.

It comes as figures showed violent crime has risen in Chelmsford over the last year, despite an overall drop in recorded offences.

Essex Police recorded 6,194 incidents of violent crime in Chelmsford in the 12 months to December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 3% compared to the previous year.