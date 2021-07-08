Film crews will be heading to a water treatment works next week, it has been revealed.

West Hanninghield Parish Council has confirmed filming is taking place at Hanningfield Water Treatment Works on Monday (July 12).

There will also be filming in the area this week and next week.

In a post on Facebook the council said: "The Parish Council would like to make residents aware of some planned filming taking place at Hanningfield Water Treatment Works.

"The filming is scheduled to take place on Monday July 12, but the film crew will be working in the area in the week preceding and post filming.

"A preparation crew have been in the village since July 5 and are currently setting up camp in the field belonging to Hicks Farm on Ship Road. It is estimated that there will be 200+ personnel on this site.

"Residents should also be aware that there is likely to be a large increase in traffic through the village during this time and particularly on the day of filming.

"The Parish Council would like to apologise to residents for the late notification of this activity in the village, but unfortunately we were not made aware of this until yesterday afternoon.

"Do please report any problems to us."

Back in 2012/2013 Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt spent two weeks on set in East Hanningfield, shooting scenes for the apocalyptic zombie horror World War Z.

Filming took place at the Essex and Suffolk Water treatment works, in East Hanningfield, and saw more than 100 crew on site every day.

A now redundant part of the treatment works building – the vertical flow tanks – was transformed into Camp Humphreys, a dank South Korean military base and prison, for pivotal scenes in the film.