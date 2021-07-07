A popular petting zoo will reopen this afternoon (July 7) after a fire killed several animals.

The fire broke out on Monday (July 5) at Maldon Promenade Petting Zoo's private farm in the Dengie Peninsula.

Upon arrival, crews from Burnham-on-Crouch, Maldon and Tillingham reported that a barn measuring 20 metres by 30 metres was 100 per alight.

The zoo suffered "numerous losses", including cockatoos, macaws, parrots, meerkats, armadillos, and skunks.

The zoo plans to reopen this afternoon for well wishes to pay their respects and chat to staff.

In a post on Facebook the zoo said: "Thank you again for the amazing help & support from so many it is honestly staggering.

"If you have messaged, helped, gave financial support or anything and I haven’t replied I am honestly struggling to keep up with the amazing support it is so heart-warming for all of us at the zoo.

"Our doors at Maldon Zoo will be open to well-wishers, people that would like to chat or pay their respects to our amazing lovely animal team that we lost.

"Doors will be open between 2-4pm anyone welcome, it will be nice to see some friendly faces. I will be there, possibly some of my team, but this will be optional."

A fundraiser launched to raise money for the zoo has almost hit its target of £3,500.

So far generous well-wishers have raised a staggering £3,170 in just over 24 hours.