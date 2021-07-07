Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a pub window was smashed.
Essex Police received reports a window had been smashed at The Beehive pub in Barrack Lane, Great Waltham, on Friday June 25.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact the Chelmsford local policing team quoting reference 42/122489/21.
A police spokesman said: "You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Alternatively, you can call 101.
"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org."
