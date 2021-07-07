A 27ft sculpture made up of 100,000 blunted blades will be set up in Chelmsford.

The Knife Angel will be installed in Central Park from September as part of an anti-violence campaign in the city.

The monument has been on a tour of the UK to highlight the devastating impact of knife crime.

A series of events will be hosted alongside the angels visit, with outdoor performances of Romeo and Juliet planned, a knife amnesty and workshops for youngsters.

A youth awards celebrating the achievements of school children and young people will also be held.

The Knife Angel will arrive on September 6 and be removed in early October.

Chelmsford Council, which is helping run the campaign, hopes it will have a lasting impact on youngsters.

Safety boss Rose Moore said: “It's an honour for Chelmsford to host the Knife Angel; this stunning sculpture and its powerful anti-violence message will be a symbol of hope for our city and its presence in Central Park a sign that we want much more for our young people.

“This programme of positive action created with KI100 Essex and other partners who are working hard on this project is a great start, with valuable opportunities for empowerment, mentoring and reconciliation.

“It's vital that we listen to young people.

“We need to learn more about the challenges they're facing locally, and their aspirations for the future, so we understand how to provide effective support and resources - now and in the years to come."

The locations of knife amnesty bins will be made available nearer the time.

Key Dates

• Knife Angel arrives September 6

• KI100 farewell vigil September 25

• KI100 Awards September 26

• R4J performances and workshops throughout September

• Knife amnesty throughout September

• Knife Angel leaves in early October