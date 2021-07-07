A STUDENT has designed a potentially life-saving device which could stop stab victims bleeding to death.

Joseph Bentley said the product REACT worked on the same principle as “wound packing”, a method used by emergency services to push gauze into a wound and apply pressure to stop bleeding.

However, he said this was not viable in wounds in a cavity like the abdomen which is simply too big.

Joseph said REACT was “quicker and simpler” than wound packing and can be safely removed in surgery.

“When surgeons try and remove gauze from a wound, it often rips out the blood clot with it, causing bleeding to resume,” he said.

“REACT works like the balloon on the inside of papier mache and can be removed safely leaving the clot intact.”

The 22-year-old student from Witham has designed the prototype after his friends were victims of knife crime.

He said: “I know several friends who have been the unfortunate victims of knife crime, thankfully none of the incidents were fatal.

“I am haunted almost daily by news of someone who has lost their lives because of knife crime; there were five murders in three days this spring bank holiday. It’s horrifying.”

Joseph said REACT could be used by first responding police officers while waiting for paramedics.

Joseph has created a prototype of the design

So far Joseph, who studies product design and technology at Loughborough University, has created a 3D-printed semi-functional prototype.

He added: “The simple application and automated inflation procedure of the REACT system makes it a game-changer for first responders.

“The tamponade can be in place and stopping a haemorrhage in under a minute, saving hundreds of lives a year.”

The prototype is currently targeted at junctional wounds, such as those in the armpit and groin areas, as well as the abdomen.

Joseph added: “Medical device development takes a long time but hopefully in a few years the system will be used to control the bleeding in victims and save lives.

“I’m hoping one day it will be carried by all emergency services - police, ambulance staff, even the military but the absolute goal is to get this product in use as soon as possible.”