A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.
Jonathan Chew, 24, spoke only to confirm his name and address at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
He faces a charge of assault by beating Prof Whitty in a central London park on June 27.
Chew, who wore a grey jumper and matching tracksuit bottoms for the appearance, has also been charged with wilfully obstructing police constable Steven Ozden in St James’ Park on the same day.
The Metropolitan Police force has launched an investigation into the incident, and officers carried out a welfare check on the chief medical officer, who did not suffer any injuries.
Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds, was widely shared on social media.
Chew, of Parklands Way in Chelmsford, Essex, is due to appear again at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 30.
Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, Romford, east London, was charged by postal requisition with common assault, in connection with the incident, on Thursday, July 1 and is also due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 30.
