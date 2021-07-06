TWO people have been jailed for their involvement in an incident which saw a man tied up and held against his will in Chelmsford.

A total of four people have admitted charges of false imprisonment following the incident back on February 4.

Police were called to an address at around 9.30am after a woman had received a number of videos on Facebook Messenger which showed a man cable tied to a walker designed for people with disabilities by his wrists and legs.

She was able to identify two other people in the videos as 24 year-old John McDonald and 50 year-old Phillip Setterington-Saveall.

They were found living at an address in Linge Avenue and when officers went there at 1.30pm on the same day they were arrested with two other people – 34 year-old Trudy Saveall, also of Linge Avenue, and Lauren Rayner, 21, of Exmoor Close, Chelmsford.

All four men were sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court last week after admitting to false imprisonment.

Setteringhton-Saveall was jailed for four years with a further three years on extended licence, McDonald was sentenced four and-a-half years in prison, and Saveall and Rayner were both given a 16 month sentence suspended for 24 months.

Investigating officer PC Edward Bishop, from Maldon CID, said: “This group of people kept the victim against his will.

“They subjected to him to an ordeal which left him with physical injuries but will no doubt have an impact on him psychologically.

“I hope this sentence will help him move forward.”