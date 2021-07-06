HUNDREDS of rape alarms are being handed out to women to help protect them should they come face-to-face with a serial sex pest.

Worried women who use Basildon’s parks are being given the alarms so they feel more confident when walking alone.

The move comes after a pervert has been seen exposing himself and following women home in numerous locations.

More than a dozen people have reported seeing a bearded man “pull his trousers down and expose himself” in the middle of a woodland near Willow Park, by the Westley Heights Country Park. This has been happening since last summer.

Basildon Council and Essex Police have now distributed the rape alarms. Lorraine Borley, has been on hand to help out.

The 54-year-old, who lives in the area, launched a walking group after speaking to victims. She said: “We’ve already handed out 100 alarms to running groups and women in the park since last weekend.

“I handed out 50 on Saturday alone. It is making people feel more confident who don’t want to go out on their own.

“Since the story was in the Echo, there have not been any reports, but people have still seen him in the park.

“The alarms are really important. Some people don’t even know they’re a thing.”

The man has been described as just over six foot tall, wearing dark clothing.

In February, two women were targeted on the same day, while two weeks later, two women were confronted by the man.

The most recent incident, last month, saw a woman in her 50s run from the pervert on a Wednesday morning, in broad daylight.

Kerry Smith, former deputy leader at Basildon Council, who has helped sort the alarms, added: “This is part of the Together for Safer Communities and the crime fighting kits.

“I would still advise women to walk in groups in the two parks if they’re worried.

“Giving the alarms out so far has been really successful.

“It helps give victims their independence back in the parks.”

Mr Smith has written to council leader Andrew Baggott in a bid to restart the public Together for Safer Communities public meetings as Covid restrictions ease.

The alarms are next being handed out tomorrow in the country park, and in Gloucester Park, where the sex pest has been seen before.