The front counter of the newly refurbished Chelmsford Police Station has reopened to the public seven days a week.

It follows an extensive refurbishment of the New Street building.

Residents and those who need our help will be able to visit the front counter from 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

The temporary front counter in Kingston Avenue at the Essex Police headquarters site has now closed.

Chelmsford Police Station and its front counter were closed to the public in 2019 as the building underwent a complete refurbishment.

For more Chelmsford news, visit our homepage or follow us on Facebook

Staff and officers are now returning to the building which will be fully operational by September.

Chief Inspector Stephen Scott-Haynes, District Commander for Chelmsford and Maldon said: “We are absolutely delighted to be reopening the front counter of our newly refurbished police station.

“Although the station has been closed for some time, my officers and I have remained in the heart of the Chelmsford community, keeping you safe, being visible and doing all we can to catch criminals and prevent and detect crime.

“We look forward to welcoming members of the public back into our station so we can continue to be there for those people who need our help.”

The 1970s building now has modern open plan offices providing a layout that allows for closer working between our teams and for staff and officers to work in a more agile way.