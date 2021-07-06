AN exercise scheme dubbed “the most important campaign Essex has ever seen” has been launched.

Find Your Active is a campaign which aims to celebrate the fact physical activity is for everyone, and will help people find an activity which suits them.

A study carried out by the founders showed one in four adults in Essex are classed as inactive, while just over half of young people were reportedly less active during the lockdown periods.

Active Essex is now leading the way in championing the campaign in the hope residents can become aware of the opportunities to get active within the county.

Read more:

It is hoped that by helping support individuals to unlock their active side, residents’ health and wellbeing will improve and new friendships will be formed, reducing social isolation.

While teaching at Market Field School in Elmstead Market, Kierran Pearce, 29, realised many children with special educational needs and disabilities were missing out on these benefits due to lack of inclusivity in sport.

Mr Pearce said: “A young girl attending the special needs school I was teaching at said the support they get in special schools was brilliant, but one day they have to leave these schools. She said other adults and children just don’t understand them.”

In 2012, he founded the Multi-Schools Council with the mission to educate on inclusivity and ensure equal opportunities for all in sport, equipping young people with the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

The Multi-Schools Council’s first major activity was an inclusive sports day in 2012 in which mainstream schools and special schools came together to play inclusive sport.

Today, 360 schools across Essex are signed up to the council who provide workshops in schools on a variety of disabilities and training for teachers on how to support children with special needs.

The campaign has now been backed by Dr Ronan Fenton, Integrated Care Systems Medical Director for Mid and South Essex, who said: “I strongly believe increasing engagement in physical activity is the most impactful intervention we can make to improve quality of life lived by our population.

“Whether you participate in a small amount or large amount, it all counts. By taking part in physical activity, it will help us live longer and ensure our healthcare system can last longer too.”

To learn more about the campaign go to bit.ly/Find_Your_Active.