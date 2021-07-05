Coronavirus cases have tripled in Chelmsford in the past week.

The latest figures show there were 247 new infections recorded in the city on the week ending June 29.

That was 166 more than the 81 positive tests carried out on June 22.

It means Chelmsford's coronavirus infection rate now stands at 138.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The areas which has seen the biggest rise in cases in the city include:

Central Chelmsford - 23 new cases

Moulsham West - 18 new cases

Waterhouse Lane & Admirals Park - 17 new cases

Margaretting, Stock & Ramsden - 16 new cases

Boreham & Little Baddow - 15 new cases

Springfield North - 15 new cases

Despite cases rising across Essex, the latest NHS data shows there were only 14 Covid patients being cared for by the mid and south Essex hospitals trust as of June 29.

The trust manages Broomfield, Southend and Basildon hospitals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the end of lockdown today amid expectation he will press ahead with 'Freedom Day' on July 19.

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference on Monday where he will tell the public that the country must “begin to learn to live with this virus” in the clearest indication yet that he is preparing to do away with a swathe of restrictions on daily life.

For more Chelmsford news, visit our homepage or follow us on Facebook

Mr Johnson will update the nation on the future of the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of face coverings and work from home guidance, with multiple reports suggesting they will all be scrapped.

It has been suggested that from so-called “freedom day” on July 19 mask wearing will become voluntary, while social distancing in pubs and bars will end – along with needing to use a QR code to check-in – meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

Mass events, including festivals, will also reportedly be allowed under the proposals for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown.