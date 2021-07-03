POLICE have urged Essex residents to behave themselves as England play Ukraine in the quarter final of Euro 2020 this evening.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on their Eastern European rivals at 8pm in Rome.

There is huge excitement about the team's chances at the tournament, with many believing football may finally be coming home.

Essex Police say they are ramping up patrols this evening to ensure everyone enjoys the big game safely.

But they have urged residents not to overdo it.

A spokesman said: "Ahead of England's EURO 2020 quarter final match with Ukraine tonight, we are again reminding fans across Essex to enjoy the game – but to do it safely.

"The vast majority of fans have been responsible - and for that we thank you.

"We will have additional patrols in place throughout the evening - not to dampen the spirits but to keep you safe.

"And with any luck, we will be planning for another match on Wednesday and... again next Sunday."

