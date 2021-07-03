POLICE are at the scene of a serious crash at the junction where the B186 meets the A127 in Warley.
Essex Roads Policing have warned drivers to avoid the area if possible.
The A127 itself is not affected.
We are currently dealing with a serious RTC at the junction of the B186 Warley Rd and #A127 in the #Warley area - pls avoid the area if you can and RT to help spread msg. A127 itself not directly affected. 13@Essex_Travel@EPControlRoom@essexhighways@essexlive @EPBrentwood pic.twitter.com/lnvFnZbaLo— Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) July 3, 2021
Expect long delays if you are travelling on the B186 this afternoon.
NEW - B186 Warley Street, Great Warley Street partially blocked due to an accident at church lane pic.twitter.com/VUWZPJWkMZ— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 3, 2021
