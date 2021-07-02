A man suffered life-changing injuries after being assaulted in Central Park in Chelmsford.

Essex Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of an injured man near to the skate park in the city centre park at 6pm on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man – thought to be aged in his 40s – who had sustained serious head injuries.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are potentially life-threatening.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "At the time, the park would have been very busy and we are now appealing for information on the incident, which we believe may have been witnessed by a number of people who have not already spoken to us.

"We particularly want to hear from anyone who was near the skate park, which includes drivers on Parkway who have dashcam footage of their journey, shortly before 6pm."

Anyone with information on the assault or footage of the area at the time should contact Chelmsford CID on 101 and cite incident 42/127905/21.