Stacey Solomon has announced her and fiancé Joe Swash are having a baby girl.

The 31-year-old announced the new on Instagram this on Friday.

Stacey posted on Instagram: "Baby Girl 💕 I can not believe I’m writing this…😭.

"We are growing a little baby girl.

"To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and you’re little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.

"I honestly have no words…

"Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one…💕

"We love you so so much already darling girl. 😭"

Solomon and Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, have a son named Rex together.

Solomon also has two children from previous relationships, while Swash has another son.

Stacey revealed back in March that she, fiance Joe Swash and their three children had moved into their "dream" new home in Essex.

The couple are planning to tie the knot later this year and are hoping to have the official ceremony in their own back garden.

In April Solomon said her wedding to Swash is on pause while they try to get a licence to get married in the back garden of their home.

She previously revealed Swash proposed during a walk in the woods on Christmas Eve.