RESIDENTS are being warned to take care this weekend, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for thunderstorms.
The 'yellow' warning is in place across the county throughout Saturday, with forecasters also warning of heavy downpours.
It means there is the potential for flash flooding in places and even power cuts.
The latest forecast suggests there could be frequent showers throughout Essex tomorrow, starting early in the morning.
It will be mainly cloudy though there may be some sunny intervals during late afternoon and evening.
Chelmsford is likely to see some very heavy showers on Saturday although may avoid thunderstorms.
Here's what to expect over the coming hours:
- 8am - heavy showers (80 per cent chance) but sunshine trying to get through. Temperatures of 17c
- 9am - heavy rain continues (80 per cent chance) with similar temperatures
- 10am - Heavy rain (80 per cent chance) with temperatures of 17c
- 11am - light rain (30 per cent chance) with temperatures of 18c
- 12pm - light rain (50 per cent chance) with some sunshine
- 1pm - light rain (40 per cent chance) once again with temperatures also rising slightly
- 2pm - further rain is expected (50 per cent chance)
- 3pm - light rain (40 per cent chance)
- 4pm - light rain (40 per cent chance)
- 5pm - skies are predicted to begin to brighten, with just a 10 per cent chance of rain
- 6pm - sunny intervals continue
- 7pm - sunny intervals continue
- 8pm - sunny intervals continue
- 9pm - the sunniest weather is expected at 9pm, during England Vs Ukraine
The warning for thunder will remain in place across Essex, and most of England, until midnight on Saturday.
The Met Office says to expect:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
Further rain is expected in Chelmsford on Sunday too.
For the latst forecast, click here.
